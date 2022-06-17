 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oklahoma has a long way to go before it can be called 'pro-life'

Oklahoma has now become the most anti-abortion state in the country, which consequently means it is the worst for women's rights. If Gov. Kevin Stitt and all of our elected Republican politicians truly wanted to protect life, they would enact policies that change any of these:

• Oklahoma at one point had the highest per capita death rate due to COVID. Are the immunocompromised and elderly not lives worth protecting?

• Oklahoma ranks 40th in the country on maternal mortality rates. Are mothers' lives not worth protecting?

• Through 2020, Oklahoma ranks first in number of people executed by the state per capita, and first in number of people killed by police. Are the lives of these individuals not worth saving?

• Oklahoma is 42nd when it comes to education, leaving much of our youth underprepared. Are their future lives not worth fighting for?

• Oklahoma consistently ranks in the bottom 10 in terms of gun control and top 10 for gun violence, and ranks 12th in the nation for gun-related suicides. What are we doing as a state for these lives? The recent shooting at Saint Francis Hospital reminds us that this could happen to any of us, anywhere.

So let's be clear – Oklahoma has a long way to go to be a pro-life state vs. an anti-abortion state. We are not fooled by the pro-life label and the hypocrisy of thoughts and prayers coupled with inaction. Enough is enough. It is time to stand up for everyone's lives, and if our elected leaders refuse, vote them out.

