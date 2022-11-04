Letter: Oklahoma GOP needs to take a hard look in the mirror

I want to applaud a recent common-sense opinion piece from Edward Dornblaser about the need for self-reflection among Oklahoma Republicans (“Oklahoma Republicans need self-reflection,” Oct. 28).

He cited a recent trend from our neighbors to the north in Kansas. A state very similar to ours just overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion (by an 18-point margin), expanded Medicaid, approved medical marijuana and raised the minimum wage.

“One would think this is a moment for introspection to identify why voters seemingly flock to support programs that their elected leaders ignore,” Edward wrote.

Kudos, Edward, but self-reflection isn’t in the talking points for our current right-leaning elected leaders. Why fix actual problems when the national office gave them a perfectly good list of things to distract everyone with?

Dornblaser points out the mess that is our education system in Oklahoma. You name the stat – we’re in the bottom 10 nationally for it. How can we fix it? Well, our Republican politicians want to try and take $161 million away from public schools for private school vouchers while howling about the boogeyman of the day (CRT, book banning, bathroom and gender discussions, etc.).

Will any of that help? Absolutely not, but it riles everyone up, and that’s the point.

Luckily, the state’s voters are starting to notice that most of their elected officials aren’t really trying to solve problems – at least, not the problems of everyday Oklahomans. Dornblaser is right, the Republican Party in Oklahoma needs to take a hard look in the mirror.

