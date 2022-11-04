 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oklahoma GOP needs to take a hard look in the mirror

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette ask: Why haven't Oklahoma lawmakers funded State Question 780 and 781? The two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures were approved by voters in 2016. Plus, rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?

I want to applaud a recent common-sense opinion piece from Edward Dornblaser about the need for self-reflection among Oklahoma Republicans (“Oklahoma Republicans need self-reflection,” Oct. 28).

He cited a recent trend from our neighbors to the north in Kansas. A state very similar to ours just overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion (by an 18-point margin), expanded Medicaid, approved medical marijuana and raised the minimum wage.

“One would think this is a moment for introspection to identify why voters seemingly flock to support programs that their elected leaders ignore,” Edward wrote.

Kudos, Edward, but self-reflection isn’t in the talking points for our current right-leaning elected leaders. Why fix actual problems when the national office gave them a perfectly good list of things to distract everyone with?

People are also reading…

Dornblaser points out the mess that is our education system in Oklahoma. You name the stat – we’re in the bottom 10 nationally for it. How can we fix it? Well, our Republican politicians want to try and take $161 million away from public schools for private school vouchers while howling about the boogeyman of the day (CRT, book banning, bathroom and gender discussions, etc.).

Will any of that help? Absolutely not, but it riles everyone up, and that’s the point.

Luckily, the state’s voters are starting to notice that most of their elected officials aren’t really trying to solve problems – at least, not the problems of everyday Oklahomans. Dornblaser is right, the Republican Party in Oklahoma needs to take a hard look in the mirror.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert