Letter: Oklahoma GOP gets the leadership it deserves

Oklahoma Republicans get the state leadership they deserve in Chairman John Bennett.

Maybe he'll turn back the tide of socialist influences like requiring "driving passports" on roads, speed limits in school zones and air traffic "controls" and a host of other freedom-limiting, communist-inspired limitations.

Let him make Oklahoma a no-tax, no-Social Security refuge!

Having beat back the scourge of Sharia Law, Common Core and creeping restrictions on military-grade weaponry so necessary for personal safety, Bennett is the right man for the job.

"Open carry for COVID!" That's the ticket! The rest of the Oklahoma delegation are just pretenders!

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

