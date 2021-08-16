Letter: Oklahoma GOP chairman says other inflammatory things

Recently, the Tulsa World published an editorial criticizing an embarrassing video posted by Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett ("Oklahoma GOP leader embarrasses state, his party by comparing Holocaust to vaccination push," Aug. 4).

The editorial focused on Bennett's use of a yellow Star of David to make a comparison between the vaccination mandates and the Holocaust in which millions of Jewish people were taken away and murdered by the Nazis.

As ridiculous and insensitive as that is, Bennett went on to say other inflammatory and dangerous things.

"Over 500 patriots were arrested from the January 6 incident at our U.S. Capitol... The federal government didn't have any trouble going after a patriot carrying a Trump flag inside the U.S. Capitol building," he said.

Bennett was making false comparisons between the Jan. 6 "incident" (his term) and the Black Lives Matter violence of the preceding summer.

He bemoaned the harsh federal treatment of the Capitol coup-plotters, who conveniently posted images of their federal crimes online.