Letter: Oklahoma GOP chairman an embarrassment to his party and state

On July 20, the chosen leader of the Oklahoma Republican Party, John Bennett, made a post on Facebook that compared unvaccinated people to the Jewish people during the time of World War II.

Using the Star of David that identified Jewish people, he had the audacity to compare a choice of not getting vaccinated to those who were systematically abused, imprisoned and executed for being Jewish.

On Aug. 2, he made another statement on a Facebook video that propagated the idea yet again.

Moreover, in the same video, he referred to the Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol as “patriots.”

Bennett went on to refer to private businesses as capitulating to the state in the name of communism.

Although I am an independent, I have often leaned to the conservative side of the political spectrum.

That being said, the Oklahoma Republican Party should get together and have him removed from that office.

Bennett is an embarrassment to not only the Republican Party, but also to the state of Oklahoma.