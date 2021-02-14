Letter: Oklahoma failing at providing Real IDs in a timely manner

In 2005, Congress passed legislation requiring Real ID with new verification standards and procedures.

After numerous extensions and a looming federal deadline, Oklahoma finally got off its buns and began issuing Real IDs last fall.

With only one year to set up a new system, there have been substantial problems.

In December, my local tag agency provided a list of required paperwork and told me to call back in 2021. I began calling the last week of January.

One agency had a recording stating it was full until April. Another stated it would take walk-ins on Feb. 1 on a first come-first served basis, but only until noon.

Phone lines for several other agencies were continually busy.

I finally got appointments for my husband and me on April 12.

I know many (including me) have been frustrated with the system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, but the state has only had vaccines available for a few months.

Conversely, it has known about the need for Real IDs for 15 years.

I give the Oklahoma Department of Health an A on a quick response and ability to adapt and improve when logjams arose.