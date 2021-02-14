Letter: Oklahoma failing at providing Real IDs in a timely manner

In 2005, Congress passed legislation requiring Real ID with new verification standards and procedures.
After numerous extensions and a looming federal deadline, Oklahoma finally got off its buns and began issuing Real IDs last fall.
With only one year to set up a new system, there have been substantial problems.
In December, my local tag agency provided a list of required paperwork and told me to call back in 2021. I began calling the last week of January.
One agency had a recording stating it was full until April. Another stated it would take walk-ins on Feb. 1 on a first come-first served basis, but only until noon.
Phone lines for several other agencies were continually busy.
I finally got appointments for my husband and me on April 12.
I know many (including me) have been frustrated with the system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, but the state has only had vaccines available for a few months.
Conversely, it has known about the need for Real IDs for 15 years.
I give the Oklahoma Department of Health an A on a quick response and ability to adapt and improve when logjams arose.
I give the state of Oklahoma and the Department of Public Safety and whoever else was involved an F for putting their heads in the sand and waiting until the last minute to make Real ID distribution plans.
