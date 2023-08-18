The one thing I can agree on with State Superintendent Ryan Walters is that we definitely have a crisis in education, but it is not because of Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist.

We have a crisis in education because we were No. 1 in the nation for cutting education funding between 2008 and 2018.

We have a crisis in education because our Republican-governed state neglected teachers pay and benefits for at least a decade. When our state government finally made an effort, it was too little too late and could not stem the exodus of people leaving the profession.

We have a crisis in education because Walters allowed misuse of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds by not allowing proper system controls to be applied by the vendor, Class Wallet.

We have a crisis in education because instead of degreed educators in the classroom, we have historic numbers of emergency certified teachers, who do not have the education qualifications to teach.

And mostly, we have a crisis in education because we have a MAGA Republican as state superintendent who is abusing his position by trying to impose his personal agenda on our state school system, instead of doing what is best for Oklahoma's children and teachers.

