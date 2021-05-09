Letter: Oklahoma driver's test still backlogged by two months

Nearly two months or so after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order to alleviate the backlog on getting driver's licenses, the problem still exists.

The Department of Public Safety sites are backlogged 60 days for permit tests and other services. People are camping out in front of the Eastland Mall DPS complex in hopes of being one of the 20 or so allowed in for walk-in services.

The executive order was a complete show, a public relations stunt that did absolutely nothing for the incredible backlog and frustration for both DPS and Oklahomans.

Editor's Note: In February, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued executive order to speed up valid driver license renewals and replacements, waive restrictions on tag agents and allow third parties to administer driver’s license examinations.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.