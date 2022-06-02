 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oklahoma deserves better representation than Markwayne Mullin

  • 0

Markwayne Mullin’s new campaign ad for the U.S. Senate addresses the specific gender identity of some Americans and expresses adamantly to put a stop to it if he is elected. What is even more abhorrent than his insistence of interfering with the private lives of American citizens is that Mullin uses his own children in the ad to portray his bias.

Possibly, his new form of television bullying will cause more anxiety towards this segment of our society with terrible end results for some, which he needs to take responsibility. Again, another contradiction of compassionate conservatives who want less government regulation in our lives.

Oklahomans deserve better representation for its people whose state is well-known to be in the bottom rankings nationwide in most categories concerning our human welfare: health care, No. 48; education, No. 42; crime and corrections, No.44.

In a new campaign ad, let Mullin tell us what he plans to do in these specific areas, especially with the outrageous gun violence that no other country has experienced. Also, what has he accomplished for Oklahomans in almost a decade he has served in Congress?

People are also reading…

Please contact his office and ask these questions. Oklahomans deserve to know for their own protection and welfare. His statements of bias represent nothing but a bully and not a true representative for Oklahoma. Also, he expresses himself as a Christian of faith whose philosophy is “love one another,” which he certainly does not apply.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: City, state roads worse now more than ever

Letter: City, state roads worse now more than ever

"My friends who are engineers say that the roads' bases in Oklahoma are not constructed properly, and that there are contractors who have an "in" with politicians and aren't held to proper standards," says Tulsa resident Donna Rumfeldt.

Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

"This most recent devastation in our neighboring state should serve as a wake-up call that one of our Oklahoma schools could be next. Sadly, our state legislators and congressional members are all too willing to stand by and witness more carnage," writes Tulsa resident Kent Schobe.

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

"The Second Amendment provides for a well-regulated militia. Was this shooter a member of a well-regulated militia? Was the Buffalo grocery store shooter a member of a well-regulated militia?" asks Tulsa resident Ann Sitz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert