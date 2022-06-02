Letter: Oklahoma deserves better representation than Markwayne Mullin

Markwayne Mullin’s new campaign ad for the U.S. Senate addresses the specific gender identity of some Americans and expresses adamantly to put a stop to it if he is elected. What is even more abhorrent than his insistence of interfering with the private lives of American citizens is that Mullin uses his own children in the ad to portray his bias.

Possibly, his new form of television bullying will cause more anxiety towards this segment of our society with terrible end results for some, which he needs to take responsibility. Again, another contradiction of compassionate conservatives who want less government regulation in our lives.

Oklahomans deserve better representation for its people whose state is well-known to be in the bottom rankings nationwide in most categories concerning our human welfare: health care, No. 48; education, No. 42; crime and corrections, No.44.

In a new campaign ad, let Mullin tell us what he plans to do in these specific areas, especially with the outrageous gun violence that no other country has experienced. Also, what has he accomplished for Oklahomans in almost a decade he has served in Congress?

Please contact his office and ask these questions. Oklahomans deserve to know for their own protection and welfare. His statements of bias represent nothing but a bully and not a true representative for Oklahoma. Also, he expresses himself as a Christian of faith whose philosophy is “love one another,” which he certainly does not apply.

