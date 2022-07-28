Letter: Oklahoma delegation strangely silent on Jan. 6 committee findings

"Taking responsibility" is a phrase which describes a person who can be depended upon, who possesses and embodies qualities which create trust, harmony, cooperation, humility, love and sacrifice.

Donald Trump does not appear to possess any of these traits. His life has demonstrated values which trick, exploit and regard others as suckers. He employs legions of attorneys to avoid conviction and imprisonment. He will not likely ever change and take responsibility.

But I am more concerned about people who can't or won't see through him, and ignorantly follow his unethical example. Members of our Oklahoma delegation to Congress are some of these. Many of them desire Trump's blessing on their election campaigns.

Have they not observed the moral and constitutional havoc this ex-president has wrought in four years, and the near-destruction of our 2020 election process, as the House Committee has clearly revealed? Why do our Oklahoma representatives look away and remain mute in the face of clear constitutional danger?

Who will grow up and take responsibility? And will we Oklahoma voters stand by in dumb silence?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.