Letter: Oklahoma delegation says 'no' to Oklahomans' needs

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation has, to a person, repeatedly voted against legislation beneficial to Oklahomans. It’s important for Oklahomans to know just how badly our representatives have failed us.

The following is a partial list of federal legislation that all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation voted against: veterans benefits; minimum tax for major corporations, many of which pay no taxes; removing a tax loophole for venture capital CEOs; infrastructure; health insurance costs; allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices; a cap on insulin prices; funding for local police; IRS funding to pursue tax cheats; responsible gun laws; and EPA funding for clean air and water.

Politics as usual is doing real harm to the vast majority of Oklahomans. Lankford’s recent “no” vote on veterans benefits relating to burn pit injuries is an excellent example. Lankford voted “no” when ordered to do so by the Republican Senate majority leader (that later changed due to public outcry). This is nothing less than Republicans, including Oklahoma’s delegation, playing games with veterans’ lives.

Factually, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation will continue to vote “no” because to them, allegiance to their Republican masters is more important than actually supporting the well-being of Oklahomans.

Think before you vote.

