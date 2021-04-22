Letter: Oklahoma could do more in gun licensing laws

When a new mass shooting occurs, politicians say the same thing: We need background checks.

Except, the background check system is broken. If background checks worked, the media wouldn’t cover mass shootings over and over again.

Yet, when politicians face reality, they change their minds to universal background checks, which aren’t the answer.

That’s why Dylan Roof, the shooter at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, was able to purchase a pistol although he was arrested for possession of narcotics and later admitted to the drug crime.

The issue is that the objective is to catch dangerous people from the law-abiding citizen, but misses what’s in between.

Someone dangerous without a criminal record will slip through the cracks of the background check system. Therefore nine states, and Washington, D.C., have enacted a firearm licensing law.

In this system, state and local law enforcement agencies are approached along with the departments of mental health and the FBI.