 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Oklahoma congressmen following House clown
0 comments

Letter: Oklahoma congressmen following House clown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In October 2019, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz led a raid on the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility hearing room. Oklahoma’s own Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullen were part of that raid ("Hern, Mullin join fellow Republicans interrupting impeachment investigation," Oct. 24, 2019).

At minimum, that was frat-party behavior and, at worse, it was a prelude to the Michigan Capitol armed occupation which begat the kidnapping plot which became prototype for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

And it began with our two area adult congressmen following Gaetz.

What does that say about the judgement of Oklahoma’s 1st and 2nd District voters?

Gary Witt, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene: Sen. Jim Inhofe is showing an independent streak in his final term, but his hasn’t gone lefty
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News