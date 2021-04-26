Letter: Oklahoma congressmen following House clown

In October 2019, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz led a raid on the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility hearing room. Oklahoma’s own Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullen were part of that raid ("Hern, Mullin join fellow Republicans interrupting impeachment investigation," Oct. 24, 2019).

At minimum, that was frat-party behavior and, at worse, it was a prelude to the Michigan Capitol armed occupation which begat the kidnapping plot which became prototype for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

And it began with our two area adult congressmen following Gaetz.

What does that say about the judgement of Oklahoma’s 1st and 2nd District voters?

Gary Witt, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.