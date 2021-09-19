Letter: Oklahoma congressional leaders ignoring pandmic

I believe U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Congressman Tom Cole were decent men who made hard decisions over the course of their careers.

I held out hope U.S. Sen. James Lankford would prove to be another politician of conscience.

I do not recognize the shameful, self-serving disregard for Oklahomans and all Americans these men now spout.

They rail about the loss of life and chaos of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. This is a true tragedy, but certainly not unforeseen based on the past.

Have they forgotten the fall of Saigon and those left behind?

Is the fact that 1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19 not a concern for these politicians?

I suggest that rather than being in photo ops with draped caskets, they attend the funerals of the Oklahomans who die daily in our overrun hospitals.

And that they focus on the veterans who have returned from a 20-year war with physical and mental conditions they must contend with daily.

I'm not sure where Inhofe, Cole and Lankford have gone, but I pray daily for their safe return.