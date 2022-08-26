Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

Today, Americans pay two to three times what citizens of other countries pay for prescription drugs. Older Americans have been going to Canada and Mexico to get their prescriptions for years.

The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it.

It imposes a 15% minimum tax on the largest corporations. Fifty-five of America's largest, wealthiest corporations paid no income taxes in 2020. The Republicans voted against corporations paying any taxes.

The law will reduce the federal deficit by $300 billion by hiring more IRS officers to catch tax cheats. Most people like me, who have always paid taxes owed, welcome more IRS officers and audits to catch tax cheaters. Our Republican representatives don’t like tax audits.

The law will provide investment in clean energy with $7,500 tax credits for electric vehicles, and buying 950 million solar panels and 120,000 wind turbines. After experiencing this summer, I think we need to do something about global warming.

Oklahoma Republicans running for Congress are falling all over themselves to get endorsements from former President Donald Trump. The next two elections will determine if our children and grandchildren will live in a democracy or an autocracy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.