Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation silent on their role to unity

I read the responses from our congressional delegation to President Joe Biden’s speech in which they complained about the lack of unity or a unifying message ("Oklahoma's congressional delegation responds to President Biden's first Joint Congress address," April 29).

Nowhere in these responses were efforts made to show how the Oklahoma congressional cohort would, or could, meet the moment by explaining how they see unity becoming a reality.

It is easy to complain and much more difficult to govern if petulancy is the response to every idea presented.

Time after time, our delegation proves they are not interested in, or perhaps even capable of governing for all of Oklahoma. They speak of family values, but what kind of family allows disdain, hatred and lies to be permitted.

I do not hold a lot of hope, but I do have some, that our elected members of Congress can become elected leaders in Congress for Oklahoma; all of Oklahoma.

Compromise and consensus are much better than confrontation and conflagration.