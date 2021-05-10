 Skip to main content
Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation puts party before people
Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation puts party before people

If only our congressional delegation showed half the backbone of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, in standing up to President Donald Trump on the big lie, there might be some hope for us as a state.

But as long as our congressional delegations puts party ahead of nation, Oklahoma is going down with others.

We can only hope Cheney runs for president and gets elected because she has the true moral fiber to be a real leader.

Gene Foltz, Muskogee

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

With nearly 200 districts at odds with its governing board shows a troubling fundamental schism.
