Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation needs to support Afghan women

After U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the Taliban seized Kabul. The Taliban’s governmental power is reversing steps taken for gender equality. Men are taking women’s jobs, male guardians have control over women, and women are not allowed to attend schools. It is estimated that 1.4 million Afghan women are vulnerable and lack valuable support.

Grassroots programs have helped Afghan women become journalists, doctors, innovators and leaders through teaching literacy. At the onset of COVID-19, an Afghan all-girl robotics team created low-cost ventilators to assist with lack of equipment. Also, 27% of seats were reserved for women in the National Assembly, or Afghan parliament. The Borgen Project, a U.S. based non-profit national campaign working to end extreme world poverty, is working to protect women and girls affected by the Taliban.

I urge our leaders, Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and Rep. Kevin Hern, to support Afghan women and girls by asking them to provide Special Immigrant Visas to at-risk women, distributing resources for resettlement and investing in women who remain in the country. The U.S. can make a difference for women and girls in Afghanistan by restoring their autonomy, thus making the world a safer place.