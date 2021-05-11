Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation needs to be more bipartisan

I read "State delegation reacts to President Biden's speech (April 28)," and I thought "What?!"
These people are representing me, my brother and sisters of Oklahoma?
The children of President Donald Trump — Sen. Jim Inhofe and Reps. Tom Cole, Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin — are way too stubborn to see the light.
President Joe Biden wants our Oklahoma children to be smarter and to lower our health care premiums. He also wants to improve our Oklahoma health care system and reopen closed rural hospitals, which will save lives.
He wants to put many Oklahomans to work rebuilding our streets, highways and bridges and replacing lead pipes to stop lead poisoning.
It's paid for by increasing the taxes on the top 1% of earners — the billionaires — not regular people making less than $400,000 a year.
It's weird our congressional delegation preferred the Trump administration the last four years, which raised our national debt $7.8 trillion while keeping our Oklahoma kids dumb, our roads and bridges crumpling and our rural hospitals closing.
They need to do the right thing and stop hurting Oklahomans by saying yes to Biden and working with him so all people in Oklahoma will be better off, not just the super rich!
With 2022 elections coming fast, will those children of Trump do the right thing and work with Biden or keep kissing Trump's ring?
J. D. Knoerdel, Bixby
