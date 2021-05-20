Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation bought into Trump's big lie

Where was the celebrated Oklahoma congressional delegation hiding when Congresswoman Liz Cheney was making a stand against President Donald Trump's big lie?

What does it take these days to be a hero in today's Republican Party?

For starters, how about telling the truth and honoring their oath to protect the U.S. Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.

I am no fan of Vice President Dick Cheney, but he and his wife raised a daughter who has the integrity and character to stand up to the fools who masquerade as the leaders of today's Republican Party.

I strongly suspect that Oklahoma's congressional delegation was busy partying aboard the Trumpian ship of fools during Cheney's courageous farewell speech directed to the fool in chief, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who values his potential power as House speaker one day over his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

McCarthy briefly spoke the truth following the Trumpian cowardly insurrection, but a hasty visit to the fool's paradise at Mar-a-Lago ended his attempt to exhibit true leadership.

Come November 2022, Oklahoma voters must ask themselves, "Do I stand for anything?" Or, "Do I fall for everything?"