Letter: Oklahoma can't afford Markwayne Mullin in the Senate

Markwayne Mullin does not support the Constitution of the United States. He demonstrates this as he wraps himself in righteousness in his stand against women’s rights.

In the Old Testament book of Numbers, God commands women to have abortions and warns about the dangers of having unwanted children.

Nowhere in the Bible does God speak against abortion. In the New Testament, Jesus never mentions it. If abortion is murder, don’t you think Jesus would have told us?

Mullin showed us further disdain for the Constitution when he, in an unconstitutional move, voted “no” to confirm and support our Electoral College system.

One can only conclude that Mullin has no respect for women and the Constitution of the United States. The thought of having this man represent the state of Oklahoma is spine-chilling.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.