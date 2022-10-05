 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oklahoma can't afford Markwayne Mullin in the Senate

  • 0

Oklahoma has 33,000 teachers who are certified, but choose not to teach. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the state's teacher shortage forcing districts to rely on emergency certifications and more. Plus, why are extremists harassing our county election board workers?

Markwayne Mullin does not support the Constitution of the United States. He demonstrates this as he wraps himself in righteousness in his stand against women’s rights.

In the Old Testament book of Numbers, God commands women to have abortions and warns about the dangers of having unwanted children.

Nowhere in the Bible does God speak against abortion. In the New Testament, Jesus never mentions it. If abortion is murder, don’t you think Jesus would have told us?

Mullin showed us further disdain for the Constitution when he, in an unconstitutional move, voted “no” to confirm and support our Electoral College system.

One can only conclude that Mullin has no respect for women and the Constitution of the United States. The thought of having this man represent the state of Oklahoma is spine-chilling.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

"Lankford’s vote against the bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxic waste from burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq shows he has no compassion for those who voluntarily serve our country," says Coweta resident Darrell Winkle.

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

"He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert