Letter: Oklahoma Bigfoot bill gives the perfect distraction

A little levity can’t hurt, so how about an Oklahoma Bigfoot license plate?

How about Bigfoot Highway or Parkway? Or, what about a Bigfoot State Forest?

If the title isn’t already taken, how about the Oklahoma State Laughingstock?

Poor ol' Bigfoot, again ("Oklahoma lawmaker proposes 'Bigfoot' hunting season," Jan. 22).

That would be better than trapping or shooting the ol' monster.

Please spend a lot of time on this bill to keep the other legislative harm from happening.

