Letter: Oklahoma Bigfoot bill gives the perfect distraction

A little levity can’t hurt, so how about an Oklahoma Bigfoot license plate?

How about Bigfoot Highway or Parkway? Or, what about a Bigfoot State Forest?

If the title isn’t already taken, how about the Oklahoma State Laughingstock?

That would be better than trapping or shooting the ol' monster.

Please spend a lot of time on this bill to keep the other legislative harm from happening.

