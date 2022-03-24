 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: OKC, Tulsa should secede from state together

A recent letter is onto something suggesting that Tulsa needs to secede from Oklahoma. But I think we need to expand his idea just a bit. Oklahoma City, like Tulsa, is more progressive than the rest of the state.

Rather than just Tulsa leaving, how about Oklahoma City and Tulsa secede along with a land corridor along the turnpike connecting us? How about building a dedicated rail line down the center of the turnpike instead of spending billions on more lanes? We’d already have two major airports as well as the inland port.

We could take Norman and Edmond along, keeping two major universities as well as the cities which are economic engines and major tax base of the state. If we were creative, we could add in Stillwater and Pryor for obvious reasons.

This new state of Tulsa-Oklahoma City would have most of the best of Oklahoma and then we could let the legislative fools from the rest of the state figure out how to clean up the mess they’ve made, playing ideological games rather than fixing real problems like funding education, paying our state debts, etc.

Lawton, Muskogee and Enid could fight over who’s going to be their new state capital, and how they’re going to pay for it without us.

