 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

  • 0

Having read the Tulsa World for several years I was dismayed at one article about an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper doing his job at 4 a.m. in Tulsa (“Rifle cocked during pursuit,” July 24).

The article described a car chase of a stolen car with four occupants. The officer at the time did not know who the occupants were or what they were about at 4 a.m. The car chase was deemed appropriate by OHP leadership and the district attorney.

Why publish such an article? It serves no purpose other than to sensationalize a 9-month old event.

Another article which appeared the following day by Randy Krehbiel is much more in keeping with the stated purpose of the Tulsa World was well researched and written to keep the public informed ("Walters called out for block,” July 22).

People are also reading…

Please be true to your stated purpose.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Put body armor on school students

Letter: Put body armor on school students

"Children are dying and in the most horrific, unthinkable manner. When they leave home in the morning, there is no guarantee they’ll make it home alive," says Broken Arrow resident Cathy J. Hunter.

Letter: Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing

Letter: Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing

"For the good of our country and the sake of our children’s future, the Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing for all students prior to graduation and for all legislators before taking office," says Tulsa resident David Swain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert