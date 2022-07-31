Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Having read the Tulsa World for several years I was dismayed at one article about an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper doing his job at 4 a.m. in Tulsa (“Rifle cocked during pursuit,” July 24).

The article described a car chase of a stolen car with four occupants. The officer at the time did not know who the occupants were or what they were about at 4 a.m. The car chase was deemed appropriate by OHP leadership and the district attorney.

Why publish such an article? It serves no purpose other than to sensationalize a 9-month old event.

Another article which appeared the following day by Randy Krehbiel is much more in keeping with the stated purpose of the Tulsa World was well researched and written to keep the public informed ("Walters called out for block,” July 22).

Please be true to your stated purpose.

