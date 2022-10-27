Letter: Oh no, Joe! Time for Biden to go.

I don’t understand anyone writing an article stating things are better under President Joe Biden. The only mess he inherited was the end of COVID-19.

Since he became president I have less money, there is more crime, cost of groceries and gasoline have skyrocketed. He has only hurt me, not helped. He is a puppet for the left who put him in office to do their will.

They can’t get rid of him because the alternative would be Vice President Kamala Harris. He has put trillions of dollars in our economy which has led to greater inflation. I honestly feel sorry for him. He is being used as a pawn to do the Democrats’ bidding. Foreign leaders have no respect for his signs of weakness. I will end with these three words: Get Joe out!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.