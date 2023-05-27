Share this article paywall-free.
Bill Foster, Tulsa
"Woke" is the Republicans boogeyman. They need something to hate, hoping it will unite them.
Defunding the Public Broadcasting System (or Oklahoma Educational Television Authority in the state) is like fighting Mickey Mouse.
PBS isn't indoctrinating anyone. The only indoctrination in Oklahoma is by Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
