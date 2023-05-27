Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

"Woke" is the Republicans boogeyman. They need something to hate, hoping it will unite them.

Defunding the Public Broadcasting System (or Oklahoma Educational Television Authority in the state) is like fighting Mickey Mouse.

PBS isn't indoctrinating anyone. The only indoctrination in Oklahoma is by Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

