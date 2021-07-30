Letter: OESC problems not COVID-19 related

I have been trying to get my unemployment insurance payments for three weeks from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

I was just told that the reason my payments are not being paid is because the agency did not have a copy of my Social Security card or Oklahoma driver's license.

I went to the local office three weeks ago and gave them those pieces of identification. Now, workers are still saying the agency doesn't have it.

An agent on the phone says she cannot even tell where to put that information on the website.

This problem is not COVID-19 related.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.