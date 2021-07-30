 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: OESC problems not COVID-19 related
0 Comments

Letter: OESC problems not COVID-19 related

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have been trying to get my unemployment insurance payments for three weeks from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

I was just told that the reason my payments are not being paid is because the agency did not have a copy of my Social Security card or Oklahoma driver's license.

I went to the local office three weeks ago and gave them those pieces of identification. Now, workers are still saying the agency doesn't have it.

An agent on the phone says she cannot even tell where to put that information on the website.

This problem is not COVID-19 related.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

 

Featured video:

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene interviews Broken Arrow resident Cindy Galbreath about the frustrations she faces obtaining a passport renewal.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News