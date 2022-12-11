 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: O'Connor leads the way in smashing church, state separation

The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City requested an opinion from our esteemed attorney general regarding whether the archdiocese can establish statewide charter schools.

Our AG said, "pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious requirements in the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act likely violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and therefore should not be enforced."

Our recently elected superintendent of public schools wants a small northern-state Christian college to establish a charter school in Oklahoma.

Our governor said, “Attorney General John O’Connor’s opinion rightfully defends parents, education freedom and religious liberty in Oklahoma. Ultimately, government takes a back seat to parents who get to determine the best learning environment for their child.”

So, in Oklahoma, "religious liberty" may soon include government-funded religious schools. And, of course, Gov. Kevin Stitt's statement that parents get to determine the best learning environment is just stupid; professional educators are far more prepared and qualified to do that than are parents.

Everson v. Board of Education said that it would be an "establishment" of a religion if the government financed one, or several, churches. While a charter school may not technically be a church, certainly teaching and practicing particular religious beliefs will be a central part of such a school.

I trust that any approval will be contested in court, where the state, hopefully, will get its behind handed to it (again) at our own expense.

Oh, dear, here we go again.

