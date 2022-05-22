 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: O'Connor ad an act of desperation

I believe that Attorney General John O'Connor's being upset at Gentner Drummond's wife donating to President Joe Biden's campaign is misplaced. I occasionally donate to candidates who oppose each other.

I think anyone brave enough to put themselves before the public for the public's judgment deserves help with phone bills, postage, transportation or whatever.

To think and say that $1,000 “bankrolled Biden’s campaign to defeat Trump. Drummond gave us Biden” is indeed the act of a desperate man, the word that Drummond used to describe O'Connor.

