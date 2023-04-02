The activists in Oklahoma City have restricted access to library materials ("State school board unanimously passes rules targeting library content, disclosure requirements," March 23).
Why don’t they just pass a bill or rules that allows the obscenity police to gain access to homes with young children and jail parents who have old encyclopedias since they contain diagrams of male and female reproductive systems? Seems to me we’re walking backwards.
