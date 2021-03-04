Letter: Obligations of wealth

As anyone with even a mild interest in financial news has become keenly aware, GameStop along with some other stocks have surged due to a high demand created by traders in a Reddit group.

This was in response to several hedge funds that were shorting these stocks, essentially betting against these companies.

One fundamental point that these recent events have highlighted is that our financial system is prone to exploitation by the very wealthy.

They would do well to heed the words of a former leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Bashir-ud-Din Mahmud Ahmad:

“The real master of all wealth is only God Almighty. Man is therefore not free to dispose of his wealth in any way he deems fit; what he can do is circumscribed by God’s prescribed limits.”

Exploitative methods such as usury and large scale shorting of stocks have clear negative moral implications.

Have the people who build their wealth on the back of such methods forgotten their obligations towards God and man?