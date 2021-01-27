Letter: Nursing schools could help out with vaccinations

I see where the state is needing more nurses to vaccinate the public.

Why don't the nursing schools make it mandatory for their students to perform a certain amount vaccinations or hours helping vaccinate as part of their class requirements?

I'm sure it would be well received as they are begging for workers. Not only would it help more Oklahomans receive protection, but it'd be great experience for students.

