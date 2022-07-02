Letter: NRA's efforts go beyond Second Amendment

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enables "people to keep and bear arms," but in the context of "a regulated militia" and for the express purpose of protecting "the security of a free state."

The mission statement of the National Rifle Association is, "To protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, especially with reference to the inalienable right of the individual American citizen guaranteed by such Constitution to acquire, possess, collect, exhibit, transport, carry, transfer ownership of, and enjoy the right to use firearms."

In the name of the Second Amendment, NRA's mission statement goes well beyond the amendment. The Second Amendment has the sole intention of supporting the military in securing American freedom.

In its beginnings, the U.S. Army was a small force that required the support of armed citizens. That is not true today.

The NRA has tremendous value in the arena of firearms safety and training. But its lobbying efforts to promote gun ownership all the while restricting regulations that might help to protect the American citizenry are misplaced.

We need the NRA to be part of the solution. Just as it supported the Gun Control Act of 1968, to license firearm dealers and prohibit criminals and people with mental disabilities from owning firearms, it needs to support legal measures that would better protect us from gun violence. Yes, all Americans possess the Constitutional right to own firearms, but not all Americans should.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.