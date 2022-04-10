 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Now we know the reason behind Stitt's appointment for the state regents board

  • 0

On the front page of the Saturday Tulsa World was a story about Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest nominee to the state’s Board of Regents, who doesn’t have a college degree ("Stitt names replacement for Helm,” April 2).

I asked myself, "Why would the governor nominate someone to the Board of Regents, which oversees the state higher education system, who has no college degree?”

Then on Page 5, I found the answer: It turns out his nominee owns a communications company that "publishes two newspapers, the Comanche County Chronicle in Elgin and the Lawton-based Southwest Ledger, which lists the nominee as co-publisher."

How convenient to have the publisher of two southwest Oklahoma newspapers in your pocket in a close election year. Qualifications don't matter. All that matters is that you can control the message going out to voters.

People are also reading…

What's good for Stitt is good enough for Oklahoma. It seems like we've heard this message before on a higher level. Keep this in mind, voters, as you vote in November: Your best interests come second.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert