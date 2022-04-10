Letter: Now we know the reason behind Stitt's appointment for the state regents board

On the front page of the Saturday Tulsa World was a story about Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest nominee to the state’s Board of Regents, who doesn’t have a college degree ("Stitt names replacement for Helm,” April 2).

I asked myself, "Why would the governor nominate someone to the Board of Regents, which oversees the state higher education system, who has no college degree?”

Then on Page 5, I found the answer: It turns out his nominee owns a communications company that "publishes two newspapers, the Comanche County Chronicle in Elgin and the Lawton-based Southwest Ledger, which lists the nominee as co-publisher."

How convenient to have the publisher of two southwest Oklahoma newspapers in your pocket in a close election year. Qualifications don't matter. All that matters is that you can control the message going out to voters.

What's good for Stitt is good enough for Oklahoma. It seems like we've heard this message before on a higher level. Keep this in mind, voters, as you vote in November: Your best interests come second.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.