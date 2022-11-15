 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Now that the election is over, let's come together

I wish to express my gratitude for your recent editorial about carrying on after the Nov. 8 election (“Getting back to business,” Nov. 9).

The two-paragraph quote from Abraham Lincoln which conveyed his thoughts on being elected to a second term can put a lump in one’s throat. In honor of Lincoln’s giving thanks to God for people who stand for free government and rights for humanity, I pray simply that we, too, can move forward, that we, too, can refrain from demonization and name-calling.

We truly need to take this opportunity to acknowledge differences and seek common ground – particularly for the future of education in Oklahoma. Whether resources come from vouchers or from public initiatives, we are going to need the best of both to advance our state.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

