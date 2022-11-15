Letter: Now that the election is over, let's come together

I wish to express my gratitude for your recent editorial about carrying on after the Nov. 8 election (“Getting back to business,” Nov. 9).

The two-paragraph quote from Abraham Lincoln which conveyed his thoughts on being elected to a second term can put a lump in one’s throat. In honor of Lincoln’s giving thanks to God for people who stand for free government and rights for humanity, I pray simply that we, too, can move forward, that we, too, can refrain from demonization and name-calling.

We truly need to take this opportunity to acknowledge differences and seek common ground – particularly for the future of education in Oklahoma. Whether resources come from vouchers or from public initiatives, we are going to need the best of both to advance our state.

