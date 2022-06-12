 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Now may not be the time for proposed OU-Tulsa technology program

Additional post-secondary education opportunities are usually welcome. But is this the right time to begin a potentially expensive new program on the OU-Tulsa campus?

None of the news reports state the cost of the program and what funding will be requested from the Legislature to pay for it. The current economic situation has many facing extreme hardship affording necessities. Can Oklahomans afford this?

It has been claimed that there are employers for the programs’ graduates, yet none have been named. Is this a “Field of Dreams” program? Name the potential employers.

Is OU the right institution to champion this initiative? The Purdue model results in ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology)-accredited degrees in engineering technology. OSU seems to be a better institutional home for such a program as it already offers ABET-accredited degrees in its Division of Engineering Technology while OU does not offer engineering technology degrees.

Finally, there are similar programs already in the Tulsa area at Tulsa Technology Center and the University of Tulsa. At least some of TU’s programs have existing facilities and active research in the areas of interest.

More consideration is needed before starting this program.

