Letter: Now is the time to review your Medicare plan

It is that time of the year again, when we’re overwhelmed with information about Medicare plans. Most of us 65 and older have original Medicare with a Part B supplement and a Part D plan. If that’s you, then please at least do this one thing this year – check your prescription costs for next year.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. It is important for all seniors on Medicare to review their Part D prescription drug coverage every year to ensure they are getting the most effective coverage for the price.

This review is important because each year the insurance companies can change their premium rates, the drugs they cover and the co-pay the enrollee pays – so the plan you are on in 2022 may not be the best plan for you in 2023.

There is free counseling help available from LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa's leading United Way agencies. LIFE has qualified counseling staff and volunteers to help. And the counseling is available by appointment, so no need to spend hours waiting at a "first-come, first-served" location.

There will be both in-person and phone appointments available. Just call 918-664-9000 extension 1189 to make an appointment for your free, personal in-person or over-the-telephone review session.

Doing this brings peace of mind as you will find out if your current plan is still the best one for you in 2023. I encourage all Medicare Part D seniors to take advantage of this free, valuable community service from the experts on Medicare Part D at LIFE Senior Services.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

