Letter: Now is not the time for tax cuts, lack of oversight

I appreciate the letter "Defunded Schools" (March 13). Public education funding is not back to 2008 levels. That is the result of forced budget cuts made after the last series of tax cuts.
Today, we are not providing a quality education for most children in Oklahoma.
Middle-class and lower-income families cannot afford the tuition for private schools. It is our government's job to provide necessary funding for a quality education for all.
Oklahoma is failing.
State agencies have not recovered from those budget cuts. Legislators are scrambling to find money for Medicaid expansion.
We are ranked 46th in the nation for health outcomes and about the same for education, yet we are told it is time for a tax cut.
Have voters forgotten the damage done to our state by the last tax cuts?
House Speaker Charles McCall says we have $1 billion surplus this year. Educators might ask, why and where is it?
Unhappy with State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd's audit of Epic Charter Schools, co-founder Ben Harris and his wife contributed $5,600 to state Sen. Paul Rosino, who then authored a bill to circumvent oversight by the elected state auditor and allowing agencies to hire a private entity for audits ("Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation," March 11).
Money well spent; expect more campaign donations.
Displeased with COVID-19 recommendations from autonomous Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments, legislators propose giving Gov. Kevin Stitt veto power over the selection of those directors ("Oklahoma House votes to give governor more control over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments," March 11).
Thus, subjugating the county health departments to Stitt's will.
It appears Oklahoma has gone from one-party rule to one-man rule.
