Letter: Now is not the time for tax cuts, lack of oversight

I appreciate the letter "Defunded Schools" (March 13). Public education funding is not back to 2008 levels. That is the result of forced budget cuts made after the last series of tax cuts.

Today, we are not providing a quality education for most children in Oklahoma.

Middle-class and lower-income families cannot afford the tuition for private schools. It is our government's job to provide necessary funding for a quality education for all.

Oklahoma is failing.

State agencies have not recovered from those budget cuts. Legislators are scrambling to find money for Medicaid expansion.

We are ranked 46th in the nation for health outcomes and about the same for education, yet we are told it is time for a tax cut.

Have voters forgotten the damage done to our state by the last tax cuts?

House Speaker Charles McCall says we have $1 billion surplus this year. Educators might ask, why and where is it?