Letter: Notice the quiet about Biden's India travel restrictions

Early in the pandemic, President Donald Trump ceased travel from China to the U.S. as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 virus.

His action was met with scorn from the media and the left as xenophobic and racist.

Recently, President Joe Biden stopped travel from India due to their current health situation.

Notice? Not a peep from the media and the left about xenophobia and racism.

Lynn Frame, Tulsa

