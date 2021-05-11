 Skip to main content
Letter: Notice the quiet about Biden's India travel restrictions
Early in the pandemic, President Donald Trump ceased travel from China to the U.S. as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 virus.

His action was met with scorn from the media and the left as xenophobic and racist.

Recently, President Joe Biden stopped travel from India due to their current health situation.

Notice? Not a peep from the media and the left about xenophobia and racism.

Lynn Frame, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

With nearly 200 districts at odds with its governing board shows a troubling fundamental schism.
