Letter: Nothing good comes from tolerating lies
Letter: Nothing good comes from tolerating lies

When our elected officials believe the lies of our former president, they deceive the people.

Is it OK to lie, just to get what you want? I believe by not speaking up, our representatives believe the lies.

What have our senators and representatives done for us? They all voted against the Build Back Better legislation.

When I was young, my preacher taught us not to lie. Sen. James Lankford, a minister, a man of God, stays with the ex-president and his over 10,000 lies.

Nothing can be built on lies except other lies. We need people with guts who will stand for the truth.

I appeal to the senators of Oklahoma to stand for the truth and become truthful to all. Please do your jobs. The ex-president can’t make you lie.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

