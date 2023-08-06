It's not State Superintendent Ryan Walters' fault that students get pushed through school when they don't know how to read or write. I would say that that is the fault of teachers.

Why do they give students a passing grade if they can't do the work?

I don't know much about Walters, but keeping God out of school just isn't right. The kids who don't believe in God aren't required to pray.

"Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best," said the late Michigan columnists Bob Talbert.

"In God We Trust," is on all of our U.S. currency, but people don't throw any of it away.

Editor's Note: Several court cases (as early as 1962's Engel v. Vitale) have determined school-sponsored prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

