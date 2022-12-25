Letter: Not understanding root cases of problems

I read that CRSOK is fundraising for its YES program to get a bigger facility ("Crisis center aims to fill mental health care gap for youths in Tulsa," Dec. 16). I think the resources are misallocated.

It needs to raise money for more workers and professionals, not more client space.

When it comes to mental health in Oklahoma and nationally, the resources are not being properly allocated. They are in the ball park but are still not attacking the problem efficiently. This includes how the homeless situation is attributed to mostly evictions instead of people's inability to have a job.

Our leaders aren't really understanding the problems. They go off half cocked, just going through the motions and fooling themselves and the public by misdiagnosing the problems with ineffective solutions.

