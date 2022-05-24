 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not sure Mullin is up to filling Inhofe's shoes

What is Markwayne Mullin attempting to accomplish with his introduction of legislation to expunge former President Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot? My guess is, it is an attempt on his part to garner the support of primary voters who sadly still support Trump and his “big lie” about election fraud.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that Trump and his followers most likely engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts, and yet somehow Mullin wants to expunge Trump’s record.

Federal prosecutors have asked the House of Representatives’ committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, to provide transcripts of witness interviews and depositions taken by committee members.

You would think someone aspiring to become our state’s next U.S. senator would seek the truth regarding the Jan. 6 assault on our democracy. But obviously Mullin would rather toss a load of MAGA red meat to primary voters rather than seek the truth.

If this is Mullin’s effort to position himself as the statesman Oklahoma deserves to fill the shoes of Sen. Jim Inhofe, he is sadly failing.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

