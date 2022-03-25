Letter: Not so sure that permanent daylight saving time is a good idea

Staying on daylight saving time all year would have detrimental impact on Oklahoma. While DST in the spring and summer gives us an extra hour in the evening for evening activities, staying on DST in the winter months will cause the morning commute and school start times to take place before sunrise.

It is already pretty dark when we switch back to standard time the first Sunday of November. In Tulsa on Nov. 1, sunrise on DST is 7:45 a.m. If we stayed on Daylight time the sun would not even come up before 8 a.m. in Tulsa from Nov. 17 to Feb. 23 and as late as 8:30 a.m. at Christmas. Our friends in western Oklahoma wouldn’t see the sunrise until after 9 a.m.

In my neighborhood, the school bus routes start before 7 a.m. If we stayed on DST, that would occur an hour before dawn. When school resumes about Jan. 5, sunrise would be 8:36 a.m.

I’m sure moms will be enthusiastic about sending their kids out in the cold well before dawn to catch a bus or walk to school. And commuters will be eager to drive the morning rush hour in the dark or on icy roads 1.5 hours before dawn.

Oklahomans in Woodward won't see sunrise until 8:51 a.m. on Jan. 1 and in Guymon, it would not rise until 9 a.m.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.