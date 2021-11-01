Letter: Not so sure about electric vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has an even bigger boatload of money now and Hertz can feel all warm and fuzzy by adding Teslas to its rental car fleet. As for me, I'm not so sure.

In Oklahoma, much of our electricity comes from coal that we import from Wyoming or natural gas, both being fossil fuels.

And handling all those used electric vehicle batteries is going to be a problem unless we get way smarter. According to the BBC, EV batteries are larger and heavier than those in regular cars and are made up of several hundred individual lithium-ion cells, all of which need dismantling. They contain hazardous materials and can explode if disassembled incorrectly.

How is this better? My dad used to say "never let your alligator mouth overrun your hummingbird brain," meaning something akin to biting off more than you can chew. I love technology, and those cars have really nice lines. But I'm just not sure about them.

