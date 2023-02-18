I always admire an optimist, but I think Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has misplaced his faith if he thinks the Oklahoma Legislature will act quickly (or even act) to resolve the Oklahoma Veterans Commission problem.

The authority of Drummond's office (and litigation) would prompt the Legislature to act.

Drummond said that the governor’s appointments “clearly violate state law,” so why not act? The governor has made questionably legal appointments before; the state Health Department comes to mind.

This has to stop and Drummond, a fellow veteran, has missed an opportunity to help. I think he has confused optimism and naïveté.

