Given our community's 30-plus years of struggle to address housing shortages and end homelessness, I admire any serious idea or effort that offers a solution. Increasing the housing stock for this population is our greatest solution to date.

City Councilor Jayme Fowler's proposal to penalize businesses using shopping carts is not a solution.

First, their cost is likely to be passed onto customers, and those charges could be more than the current tax burden.

Second, there is no data offered in the March 25 article to convince me Fowler understands the cost benefit to his proposal ("City should consider holding retailers financially accountable for abandoned shopping carts, city councilor says).

Third, we tend to underestimate the ingenuity of homeless people, and I believe they would modify their use of carts or initiate a new unwanted practice.

My conclusion is that Fowler would benefit from more communication with community leaders who have successfully advanced housing, mental health care, feeding programs, faith commitments and other solutions.

