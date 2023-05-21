Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters' suggestion that he refuse funding for educational programs that were not “Oklahoma Values” is appalling.

Apparently, it is OK in his mind that other states get the money that he refuses to apply for.

Are “Oklahoma values” his values? Are they the governor's values? If someone was born or moved from another state, do they not have Oklahoma values?

Are they the values that he received at Harding University, a private Christian school based in Searcy, Arkansas? That college is ranked No. 263 by U.S. News and World report and was segregated until 1963.

Walters questions whether Oklahomans should be sending the state's students to our public colleges and universities, which is a slap in the face to every Oklahoma instructor and administrator in higher education.

Calling teacher unions “terrorist organizations” is an affront to all 41,323 teachers in the state.

With U.S. News and World Report ranking Oklahoma common education No. 49, perhaps he should check out the values of the top three ranked education states: Massachusetts No. 1, Connecticut No. 2 and New Jersey No. 3.

Is it any wonder with leadership like this we have a teacher shortage in Oklahoma and 33,000 certified teachers choosing not to teach?

His attack on Oklahoma education is not only unconscionable but also not worthy of any educator, let alone the state superintendent. He is absolutely, unequivocally not qualified for the position and should be removed or resign.

