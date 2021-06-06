Letter: Not mentioning painful truths won't make it them go away

The phrase, "Don't mention it," has been used in a myriad of contexts and purposes.

I thought of it as I perused the numerous news articles and TV programs describing how the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre had been swept under the rug for 10 decades, and only now is being revealed to our generation.

"Don't mention it" also describes our Legislature's bill to disallow responsible public school instruction about U.S. and Oklahoma history: slavery, the Trail of Tears and the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Sadly, Gov. Kevin Stitt willingly signed it into law.

The "Don't mention it" phrase also describes an unwilling U.S. Senate, including Oklahoma's two senators, to authorize an independent commission to shine a light on the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6.

If we "don't mention" these painful incidents, will they go away? Will our citizens, especially our young, ever learn the truth?

Jesus said in John 8:32 "You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free."

A healthy society doesn't hide from the truth; it seeks it out.