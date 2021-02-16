Letter: Not holding Trump accountable sets dangerous precedent

Elected officials should help constituents differentiate truth from opinion, conjecture and misinformation.

Ours have refused to say that numerous courts, election commissions and even President Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr got it right.

There was no widespread voter fraud that affected the outcome of the election.

The horrific assault on Congress on Jan. 6 was intended to stop the peaceful transition of power. Leading up to it, our elected officials turned up the rhetoric, pouring gas on the fire to gain brownie points from their base.

They decided not to take a stand against Trump, for an additional and final time.

They know he is unstable, selfish and dangerous but took the cowardly route.

They could stand in solidarity with congressional colleagues to deter future politicians from abusing power and disseminating false information.

Our senators could prevent Trump from running in 2024.

But instead, the Oklahoma contingent asks us to “turn down the rhetoric” and move on. They ask for the very thing they were unwilling to do on Jan 6.